Meet Happy.

Hey there! 🐾 I’m your potential new best friend, a four-legged bundle of joy ready to bring endless happiness to your life! I come with a built-in happy button—I’m always wagging my tail because life is just too exciting not to!

I’m a social pup and seem to get along well with my fellow canine buddies.

Affection is my middle name—I’ll shower you with love, cuddles, and the occasional sloppy kiss.

Playtime is my favorite, especially if treats are involved.

Speaking of treats, I’m a pro at sitting on command.

Leash time? No problemo! I seem to handle it like a champ.

If you’re ready for a lifetime of love, laughter, and pawsitivity, swipe right—I’m waiting to make your home my forever playground!

To adopt or get more information, give Jackson Madison County Rabies Control a call at 731-668-4211.