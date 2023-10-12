Jackson State welcomes new president named Carol Rothstein

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local college received a new face of leadership.







Jackson State Community College welcomed their seventh president of the academic institution with a meet-and-greet celebration.

A committee of students and staff aided in selecting Carol Rothstein as their newest president.

Rothstein says one of her goals is to build a relationship with the Jackson community.

“We’re here to support each other, but we’re the community’s college. So I’m sure you have seen our logo out there, that we are your community, and that’s really what I want to do is make sure that our community knows we are there for them,” Rothstein said.

Rothstein is looking forward to meeting new students of the community.

“The students are really just figuring out what their purpose in life is, what they feel will help them, and really reach their goals,” Rothstein said. “It’s just connecting us to those goals.”

Jennifer Lopes, who works alongside Rothstein, says Rothstein’s newness will help in their growth as a college.

“I’m really excited. I think Dr. Rothstein is gonna be a breath of fresh air for Jackson State. She comes with a lot of energy, a lot of insight, and a lot of experience,” Lopes said.

She will also visit the other locations at 10 centers and meet with those communities.

Jackson State recently opened a new center in Gibson County where she will also meet that community.

