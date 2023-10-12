McKenzie receives first request for de-annexation

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The first ever request for de-annexation occurred in McKenzie City Hall earlier Thursday evening.

The request comes from representatives from Holland Farms in McKenzie.

This is a 220-acre farm that is within the city limits.

Representatives say they’re dissatisfied with the city and petitioned to be de-annexed from city limits.

Some issues of note were the lack of fire hydrants and street lights.

McKenzie city attorney advised the council to not approve Holland Farms’ petition based on it not meeting two criteria for de-annexation.

After a lengthy discussion by the city council and statements from Holland Farms representatives, it was time to vote.

Representatives from Holland Farms say they will take this matter to chancery court.

