Randall Davidson

1965 – 2023

Randall Waverly Davidson, age 57, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 7:45 P.M.

Randall was born on December 28, 1965, the son of the late Joe Junior Davidson and Rita Delores Davidson. He was a graduate of Elliston Baptist Academy in Memphis, Tennessee. Randall was employed by Union Auto Parts since July 2017, and may be remembered by friends and family as “Randy” or “Bird”. Prior to this, Randy worked in the meat department at Miss Cordelia’s Grocery, where he was affectionately known as “Big R”.

Randy is survived by his sister, Sandra Staggs and her husband, Kenny of Eagle Lake, Mississippi; and by his five brothers, Joe Davidson and his wife, Kim of Texarkana, Texas, Danny Davidson and his wife, Sheila of Williston, Tennessee, David Davidson and his wife, Gina of Bartlett, Tennessee, Chip Davidson and his wife, Tammie of Maud, Texas and Ronny Davidson and his wife, Sheri of Hernando, Mississippi. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A visitation for Mr. Davidson will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services will be at 2 P.M. Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Donations may be made in Randall’s memory to the American Stroke Association (ASA), National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.