‘Sound the Alarm’ to be hosted by Red Cross

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. – Jackson’s Red Cross is coming together to help those a local community.

The American Red Cross will host their Sound the Alarm event Saturday, October 14 in Whiteville. The event will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

At the event, members of the Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in homes around the community.

There will also be information on how to create escape plans and more information about fire safety.

“In order to ensure that some of the more high risk areas for fires that smoke alarms are installed, we ensure that they have been given into those territories and neighborhoods and also just making sure that the families are conscientious about fire safety awareness,” said David Hicks, the Executive Director of the Midwest Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross also urges others to volunteer in events like this, and they can do so by visiting their website at redcross.org.

