TAG Truck Center to open dealership in Jackson

From TAG Truck Center:

TAG Truck Center to Open New Dealership in Jackson, TN December 4, 2023

JACKSON, Tenn., October 17, 2023 – TAG Truck Center Jackson, TN (TAG Jackson, TN) will open a new dealership to accommodate growth on Monday, December 4th, 2023. The new dealership, currently nearing completion and located at 3655 Ridgecrest Road Ext. in Jackson will serve as TAG Jackson, TN’s new home to continue serving the parts, service, and sales needs of their customers.

The new 90,000-plus square foot dealership will include 44 service bays, including 10 Express Assessment bays for initial diagnostics, will have the ability to house more than $3.5 million in parts inventory, and will feature expanded driver lounges for added convenience and comfort for customers.

“Moving into a larger facility to continue providing our customer’s commercial vehicle needs is our top priority. This move will allow us to accommodate the growth we’ve seen in TAG Jackson, TN over the past several years,” said Cody Barber, General Manager of TAG Jackson, TN.

Construction on the new dealership began in May 2022 after years of growth, particularly in the service and parts departments. TAG Jackson has been at their current location at 112 E.L. Morgan Drive for more than 16 years.

“Our Jackson, TN team has done a fantastic job of taking care of our customers and attracting new ones. We’re proud of this new facility and look forward to being able to do more with it,” said Tommy Earl, Regional President of TAG Truck Center’s ten dealerships.

“TAG Jackson, TN is a vital part of our long-term plan for growth and success at our company. We’re excited for the opportunity to decrease downtime for truck drivers across the country and promote the Freightliner and Western Star brands in West Tennessee,” mentioned Gary Dodson, Chief Executive Officer of TAG Truck Center.