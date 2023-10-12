Tennessee Language Center to offer online ‘Skills Booster’ course

From the Tennessee Language Center:

The Tennessee Language Center Is Offering New Online Teaching English ‘Skills Booster’ Course

(NASHVILLE, Tennessee) – The Tennessee Language Center (TLC) is offering a new Teaching English Skills Booster online course. The course serves a dual purpose: it can be taken by those interested in becoming certified to teach English or by those already teaching who are interested in a professional development opportunity. The course will be conducted online, making it available to all Tennesseans.

TLC has provided Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL) Certification Preparation courses for more than 20 years and graduated over 60 cohorts. The Teaching English Certification Preparation course is 150 hours of coursework and teaching practicums. The new, 12-hour Teaching English Skills Booster course was developed for those who aren’t sure they want to commit yet to the TESL course, and for teachers who have been teaching and would like instruction about new best practices in the field.

“We developed this Teaching English Skills Booster course to address two challenges that we experienced,” says Jenny Rish, Director of English Programs at TLC. “Committing to our 150-hour TESL Certification Course can be daunting if someone isn’t sure they want to teach English. This course is a bite-size of what they can expect, and we hope that many of them will decide to continue with the Certification Course.

“We also work with a lot of English teachers at TLC,” says Rish, “and we realized there weren’t a lot of professional development opportunities for continuing education and wanted to address that.”

The first Teaching English Skills Booster course will begin Nov. 11. Here are the details:

5 Saturday Classes, Online, 12:30-2:30 p.m.(Central)

1 Observation (can be done online or in-person and scheduled individually)

$350

Nov. 11-Dec. 16

Students must be fluent in English. Anyone interested in registering for the 12-hour Teaching English Skills Booster course should email esl.languagecenter@tennessee. edu. They can also visit our Teaching English web page at tlc.tennessee.edu/tesl/.