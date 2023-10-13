Debra Joy Deaton, age 56, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Friendship, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Debbie was born in Dyersburg, TN on November 7, 1966. She was a member of the Maury City Church of God and a devoted mother and grandmother. She was loved by everyone that knew her. Debbie had a contagious laugh and a loving smile that will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her parents: Lindsey and Jackie Yarbro Deaton; one son: Zachary Franks; one daughter: Keith Phillips and Wade Deaton; two sisters: Donna Childress and Amanda Phillips; She leaves her loving companion “Booger”, a legacy of twelve grandchildren and one on the way.

The Deaton Family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.