Front to Bring a Few Light Showers Tonight, Cool Down this Weekend

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A cold front will bring some cooler weather this weekend and might lead to a few spotty light rain showers this evening and tonight as it slides through. Storms are not expected and most of us will not pick up any rain at all. Temperatures will be quite fall like this weekend before some warmer weather will try to return into next week. Catch the full forecast details right here.

TONIGHT:

The best chance for rain in the forecast this week is going to be this evening and tonight but we are not expecting much. Clouds increased as the day went on and we are expecting a cloudy Friday evening/night. This is our best shot for rain so far during the Friday night football game season. Bring an umbrella to the games although more likely than not you will not need it. A fall like front will pass through the Mid South late Friday night into Saturday morning and bringing in some cooler weather for the weekend. As of now rain chances only sit around 40% for West Tennessee.

Right now we are NOT expecting this front to bring thunderstorms with it but we will be watching the things closely in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center tonight. Highs on Friday reached the upper 70s and low 80s and it was a bit humid due to breezy southerly winds in the afternoon. Behind the front, Friday night lows will look to fall down to the low 50s depending on if the clouds clear out overnight or not.

THE WEEKEND:

Just like last weekend, we are expecting a pretty cool weekend with highs again only reaching the 60s. Morning lows will be cool but not as cold as last weekend when most of us fell into the 30s. We should also see plenty of clouds with a few periods of sunshine as well. The winds are forecast to come out of the northwest over the weekend. It will be cooler on Sunday than Saturday as the cooler air behind the front begins to settle on in. There will be more clouds on Sunday than Saturday helping to keep the temperatures down in the afternoon.

There could be a few showers lingering around before the sun comes up on Saturday but after Saturday morning, showers should stay away for the rest of the weekend. We cannot rule out a few sprinkles on the back side of that stalled out front but if we do, it will not be much at all. Next week will look to start out quite cool and fall like as well.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week fall like weather will be in full force as highs are expected to stay in the 60s for most of the week. Morning lows will typically fall down to the low to mid 40s. We are expecting more clouds than sun as we kick off the week and the winds are forecast to come out of the north and west for the first half of the week as well. We might see some extended periods of sunshine during the middle of the week but temperatures will likely stay below normal all week long. Rain chances also look quite slim next week as the dry spell looks to continue through the middle of October too. The leaves will begin to change color in West Tennessee next week and increase in fall foliage as we get closer to Halloween. The next chance for rain and storms will look to return late Thursday night or into the day next Friday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

A cold front will come crashing through again late Friday and a quick transition to fall returns just in time for the upcoming weekend. Warmer weather will also stick around for the entire work week but cooler weather is coming this weekend and will last into next week. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

