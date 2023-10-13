Over 50 people arrested in drug bust

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. – A seven-month long investigation has led to the arrest of over 50 individuals in surrounding counties.

This week multiple surrounding counties were seeking 76 suspects with a possible 128 drug charges.

Fifty-four arrests have been made so far. The arrests came out of Benton, Carroll, Hardin, Henry, and Weakley counties.

An additional seven suspects were arrested on active warrants or new charges stemming from the round-up.

Undercover agents made undercover drug purchases in the 24th district as well as in Weakley and Gibson counties.

Purchases included methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills and marijuana.

“We’ve got so much drugs coming in across the border now that we are doing our best to clean up at least our communities,” said Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander.

District Attorney General for the 24th Judicial District Neil Thompson added:

“Watching all theses agencies come together during investigations like this is amazing. With the sentences we have been getting on drug dealers, these operations get drugs off of our streets and help clean up communities.”

If you have any tips about this case or any other criminal activity, submit information through the Nixle system in Hardin County or contact the department directly at (731) 925-3377.

