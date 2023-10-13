Shauna Thompson Lane

1975 – 2023

Shauna Thompson Lane, age 47, resident of Eads, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2023.

She is survived by her beloved family: her husband, Michael Lane; her daughter, Lyvia Thompson; bonus children, Amelia Lane, Ben Lane and Wyatt Lane; her grandmother, Mildred Autry of Hickory Flat, MS; her parents, Phil Peeler (Dianne) of Blue Mountain, MS and Janice Gibbons (Richard) of Eads, TN; and her brothers, Kevin Peeler of Ripley, MS and Kelly Peeler (Cynthia) of Yazoo City, MS.

Shauna was born on December 18, 1975. She graduated from Kirby High School in 1994 and completed her education at the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 2003 with a Doctorate of Pharmacy. She has worked as a pharmacist since 2003.

Shauna lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family, helping her patients, and the color yellow. She enjoyed a good prank and instigated many herself. Her playful personality brought fun to many gatherings.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Lane will be at 12 Noon Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will follow in Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory Flat, Mississippi. A visitation for Mrs. Lane will be from 11 A.M. to 12 Noon Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard Wright, Kyle Frame, Will Peeler, Troy Peeler, Chase Douglas and Cole Collier. Honorary pallbearers will be Shawn Crum and Alonzo Tate.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.