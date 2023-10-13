Super Bowl champ returns to Jackson to retire jersey

JACKSON, Tenn. — Trey Smith, the high school three time all-state offensive lineman, former University of Tennessee football player, and NFL Super Bowl champion for the Kansas City Chiefs, returned to his alma mater, the University School of Jackson, to retire his jersey.







The number 73 was important to him because it belonged to someone special.

“You know, that is sorta like a dream, you know. Maybe my jersey will get retired one day. You never know if it’ll happen, but for it to actually come into fruition, just extremely grateful for it,” Smith said.

USJ held this ceremony at their senior night game and this brought memories back to Smith.

“It’s special. I’ve been at the University of Jackson since I was in kindergarten. My sister went here before me. She got most of the glory being a straight A student and being great in athletics or whatever she did and wherever she pursuit it,” Smith said.

From key to the city, March 3 as Trey Day, and now retiring his jersey, Smith gave advice to players who look up to him.

“Regardless of obstacles in your life or regardless of what happens, just keep pushing and keep your head down, keep pushing and believing in God, and he’ll see you through,” Smith said.

Smith promised his mom that he would graduate from college, and shared this moment is significant for him.

“Just having this moment is really special to me. I wish my mom was here to experience this, to know her baby boy has come this far and to understand that the story still isn’t finished,” Smith said.

Find more local news here.