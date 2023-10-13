Tiny Library welcomes the community to visit, read

JACKSON, Tenn. – Are you looking to share a fun read within your community?

You may have seen this fun artsy mailbox in Muse Park, but have you ever checked it out?

This creative space, also known as the Tiny Library, is located in the center of the park by the playground.

“It’s one of our target goals that we try to do from our national office down to our local offices. It produces literature and literacy for students that may be enjoying a day at the park or adults that maybe just need a light, easy read. And it’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Kenneth Hollis, the Vice President of Jackson-Madison County Metro Professional Alumni Chapter.

Hollis has a passion to see children continue to learn.

“I love to see students reading. I love to see students with imagination, and I know that for me as a child, reading was my getaway imagination. So I can say for me personally, as an educator it’s a deep connection,” Hollis said.

This Tiny Library project also unifies the members of the chapter.

“In our chapter we’re all collegiate professional men who we’re looking to make sure that we pass some of the traits that we’ve learned in life and skills on to the next generation. And so by installing books and giving them something to read and something to dream and build on, it gives it a deeper connection for us,” Hollis said.

This is another great resource for Jackson as more available open libraries are continuing to pop up in for residents to enjoy. Whether with Tiny Libraries or the Little Free Library, there is something for everyone.

Tiny Library will be adding a new library at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Conger Park.

The Tiny Library is open to the public, and you can donate books as well to the library, simply by leaving it behind the clear door.

