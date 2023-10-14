MEDIA RELEASE FROM TENNESSEE BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

BY: KELI MCALISTER, PIO, TBI

MEMPHIS MAN CHARGED IN OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING INDICTED ON MULTIPLE COUNTS

MEMPHIS, TENN.— An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Memphis man being indicted on charges related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this year.

On March 30th, at the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of East Raines Road in Memphis. During the incident, officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to a call from an employee at a convenience store regarding an armed individual. The two responding officers encountered the individual outside of the business resulting in a brief foot chase. During the chase, shots were fired, and the individual and both officers sustained gunshot wounds. A day later, TBI agents secured warrants charging Charles Williams II (DOB: 10/24/75) with two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault and served him while he was hospitalized. Those charges were subsequently dismissed, and Williams was released from jail.

On Wednesday, TBI presented evidence to a Shelby County Grand Jury who returned indictments charging Williams with two counts each of Criminal Attempt-Second Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Employment of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

This morning, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Fugitive Apprehension Teams of the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was taken into custody at his Memphis residence and booked into the Shelby County Jail on $800,000 bond.

