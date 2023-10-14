Minnie Kate Johnson, age 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Signature Health Care Center of Ridgely, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Bro Jeff Horton officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Minnie was born in Brownsville, TN to the late Dewey Austin and Millie Moon Austin. She was a member of the Westside Church of Christ and a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed her trips to Gulf Shores and loved flowers of all kinds. She greatly loved her family, and they will miss her deeply. Also preceding her in death was her beloved husband of over 70 years: Darwin Lee Johnson; two brothers: Johnny and Milton Austin; four sisters: Francis Campbell, Beulah Thomason, Flossie Rosson, Pete Darnaby and her loving companion, “Millie”.

She is survived by one son: Wayne Johnson of Brownsville, TN; one daughter: Pamela Rogers of Bells, TN; two sisters: Mary Ann Wells of Birmingham, AL, Pansy Castleman of GA; She leaves a legacy of two grandchildren: Brandon Farrow Haynes and Regan Lee Haynes; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the Johnson family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Minnie’s Honor to the American Cancer Society, Attention Sharolett Allen, c/o of In-South Bank, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012.