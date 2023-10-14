Pet of the Week: Tilley

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Tilley!

This sweet girl has been through a tough time, but is regaining trust, recovering well and finding her smile again!







Tilley came to Hero West from another rescue after being attacked by an adult dog.

She is a 6-months-old Shepherd Mix and even though she had a rough time in the beginning, is still the happiest gal! Tilley just loves kisses and belly rubs!

She is doing well with her kennel and potty training. She is finishing up her vetting and this girl loves to play in the dirt!

She is available for adoption and cannot wait to find her fur-ever family! She would do well in just about any home setting. She does well with other dogs, and loves children.

Anyone interested in adopting Tilley or any of the other available dogs, please contact Hero West Rescue at (731) 313-7778.

To find out more about Hero West Rescue or ways to help, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HeroWestRescue or email: herowestrescue@gmail.com.