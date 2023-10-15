Family-owned business celebrates 100 Years

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn.—A local business celebrates one hundred years of being a family-owned business.

Quality Drug Store in Friendship celebrated 100 years of being open.

Family and friends of Friendship were invited to celebrate the Haley family owning the Quality Drug Store for one hundred years.







This family also received a business of the year award from the Chamber of Commerce.

Haley shared with the community that his favorite part is seeing different generations still visit their pharmacy.

Owners of Quality Drug Store say the key to remaining open is staying a part of the community.

“If somebody needed something at 2 o’clock in the morning on a cold January morning, which happened quite often, not so much these days, but it used to happen a lot; and they knew we would come and they still know we would come. They call me on Sunday or anytime because they know I will do it,” said Quality Drug Store owner, Hamilton “Ham” Haley.

The Haleys joked that ice cream is also the best selling item in their store.

