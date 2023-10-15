Local business is “Brew-Wing” up funds for a good cause

JACKSON, Tenn.—A festive fundraiser event returns to the Hub City.

The Brew-Wing fundraiser returns to the Hub City Brewery to raise funds for the Scarlet Rope Project.







This event had ten wing vendors saucing up wings for guests, a cornhole competition, and a silent auction with items donated by businesses across Jackson.

The Scarlet Rope Project received money through guests buying tickets to try wings, from the vendors and bidding in the silent auction.

All proceeds from the event go towards the Scarlet Rope Project.

“This is our fourth year to do this and so, we are hoping to clear about $25,000 this year. So we’ve got a lot of new sponsorships, it’s a growing event,” said Julanne Stone, Executive Director, Scarlet Rope Project.

Wing vendors were eligible to win two categories, one voted on by guests and the other by official judges.

Find more local news stories here.