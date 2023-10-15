Patricia Ann Ridley

Services for Patricia Ann Ridley, 81, will be held Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Rob Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 from 10:00 am until service time. Ms. Ridley, who was a teller for McKenzie Banking Company, a book keeper for Brandon Heating and Air in McKenzie, and a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren, died Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born on July 11, 1942 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to Walton E. Abernathy and Mabel Pauline Williams Abernathy Pryor. She was a member of McKenzie First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, John F. Pryor.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Carol and Tim Nanney and her son and daughter-in-law Dan and Shelia Ridley all of McKenzie, her brother Johnny and his wife Corinne Pryor of Columbia, South Carolina, three grandchildren Braden Nanney, Nathan Nanney, and Katelyn (Luke) Robertson, and great-granddaughter Ridley Claire Robertson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.