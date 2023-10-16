Appeals court listens to oral arguments over Covenant School shooter manifesto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on Monday regarding the Covenant School shooter manifesto case.

This open record lawsuit has been ongoing since late April of this year.

Although Gov. Bill Lee announced in April that the metropolitan government of Nashville would release documents and writings related to the Covenant Shooting that occurred in Nashville; there has been a dispute since on whether or not the records should be released to the public.

Parents of the victims have intervened in attempts to permanently seal these records from any public inspection.

The documents still remain in the hands of law enforcement until a three-judge panel in the appeals court decide a future path for the Covenant School shooter’s documents.

You can find more news from across the state here.