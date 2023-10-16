City of Jackson granted more than a million for parks

JACKSON, Tenn. – Gov. Bill Lee, along with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, announced Monday that $26.5 million will be awarded to 32 communities across the state for local parks and recreation, with Jackson receiving a little over a million.







Leaders say residents of Jackson can look forward to some exciting changes to parks in the Hub City.

A new park that has not yet been named will be created at 62 Windy City Road. This new park will feature a playground, pavilion, walking trail, and restroom.

Christi David, the Park Operations Manager, explained why they chose this location for a new park.

“That area of Jackson was promised a park when it was annexed. We haven’t been able to fulfill that until this grant opportunity became available, and then also we had land available,” David said.

Another exciting new addition to the Hub City will be a skate park.

David says that the design is about halfway completed and ideally they would like to break ground in March.

David Palmer, who is a member of the Skatepark Initiative of West Tennessee, mentioned some of the things that will be included within the park.

“It’s going to be in-ground. It’s all concrete. We’re looking at a multiple level, kind of like a drop-down situation. It’s going to have your typical elements you find in skateparks, ledges, rails. We’re hoping to get a bowl in there too,” Palmer said.

Along with the new additions, some upgrades will be included to pre-existing parks.

Shirlene Mercer Park will receive new asphalt, walking trails, resurfacing of the adjacent parking lot, an ADA-compliant walking trail, and a new restroom.

Wallace Road Park will get ADA-compliant parking.

Stella Duncan will get a new restroom structure, new ADA-compliant parking, and an ADA-compliant walkway.

“What’s going to happen: these funds will replace some of our aging playground equipment. Many of our parks are not ADA-compliant, and this will go a long way in doing that,” Conger said.

Mayor Scott Conger says that this is something the city will continue to focus on and will continue to bring a higher level of quality of life to citizens.

