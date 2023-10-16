Global Citizen Adventure Corps shares two updates

From Global Citizen Adventure Corps:

West Tennesseans Bring Clean Water and Medical Assistance to Honduras and Return Home with Much More

DRESDEN, TN – When Stacie Freeman and Julie Hill founded Global Citizen Adventure Corps one year ago, they wanted to offer travel service-learning experiences to their home communities in West Tennessee and throughout the Midsouth and Ohio Valley. They believed in partnering with international nonprofits to meet the needs as identified by those who lived in countries such as Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Honduras. Serving alongside these partners, they knew, would be a cost too great for many of the students in the Title 1 schools and economically disadvantaged communities from which they hoped to draw participants. Establishing Global Citizen Adventure Corps as a nonprofit to offset the costs via scholarships and keeping travel costs low has meant more than 80 individuals have participated in the seven trips completed during school breaks this year.

In early October, the latest group of 12 GCAC participants returned from Honduras. There, they partnered with MDM Honduras, a nonprofit working in the San Matías community for the past 15 years. San Matías is a small community nestled in the mountains of Honduras about 30-40 minutes northwest of the capital city of Tegucigalpa. The 15 villages have a population of approximately 3500 people.

With members of the GCAC program hailing from South Fulton, Union City, Dresden, Gleason, Paris, Savannah, Charlotte, and Elmwood and including students, a doctor, nurse, teacher, lawyer, and business leaders, the opportunities for cultural exchange were vast.

Witnessing the scarcity of jobs alongside the existing ones averaging a daily wage of approximately $5, the group quickly understood that while they shared a rural background, the U.S. visitors knew little of the hardships of daily life in the mountains of Honduras.

As one GCAC-scholarshipped participant noted, “One thing that has really impacted me on this program is how welcoming and joyful the people here are, despite their circumstances. Back at home I am from what is considered a low-income household, but I never go without. I don’t have to worry about where my next meal is coming from or if my phone will be cut off.”

“This is one reason I love serving,” she added. “I am so blessed and honored to be able to come to Honduras to be able to give people things that they need. I will always strive to help others, no matter my circumstances.”

During their six days in-country, the group divided their service hours between assisting with a clean water project and helping open a new medical clinic. They delivered 65 clean water kits to families, more than a quarter of the 200 delivered monthly, and saw 63 patients.

The kits included two buckets and a small filtration system and relied on gravity as the area water was poured in the top of the two buckets and then drained through the system to become clean water in the second.

The medical facility consists of two rooms with a concrete floor, metal roof, one exam table, a couple of small desks and some donated medications. But the simplicity of the conditions still represented a dream come true for the local doctor. Dr. Roxana Amador had dreamed of helping her community since she was 9 years old.

Opening day meant that Dr. Ray Compton of Paris; Carson Stover, an ER nurse in Union City; Misty Vanlandingham, a biology teacher from Dickson; and Amber Minton, the University of Tennessee at Martin head cheer and stunt coach and a member of Union City’s Crosswind Church (GCAC’s connection to MDM Honduras) had a full day of seeing patients, many of whom had walked for an hour or more.

Stover found clarity in the steady stream of doing intake and providing triage in what the group called the Medical Brigade.

“This experience in Honduras has helped solidify, not only my passion for service, but my desire to assist with the medical needs in poverty-stricken countries. I have been on several international mission/service trips, but GCAC has provided me with an amazing opportunity to serve the local people. This trip has reinforced my desire to be a medical doctor to not only serve my community but also the world. I now plan to take at least one, if not multiple trips, each year with GCAC.”

As co-leader with Freeman on this trip, Compton was laying the groundwork for returning in the lead role with future GCAC programs. He noted, “I’m taking home how much work needs to be done and how much has already been done.”

Freeman, who teaches the corresponding online course through Bethel University, providing the opportunity for students to receive transferable college credit when they sign on for GCAC programs, said the success of the nonprofit will depend on more individuals like Compton assuming similar leadership positions.

“To realize the dream that my co-founder Julie Hill and I have for GCAC to multiply in high schools and colleges across the south and Ohio Valley, to expand our reach into Europe and Africa, and to introduce more individuals to the power of changing perspectives and, quite possibly, life in our local communities, we need educators and others who share our passion to come along beside us,” she said. “We will model and walk with each one until they are ready to take the lead. We are looking forward to the day when our students graduate and return as global citizens ready to lead new students on a new adventure.”

Along with the service, additional experiences included Honduran dance lessons, learning how to make homemade tortillas, a historical and cultural walking tour of the first capital, and a visit to a National Park including a hike to a waterfall.

Before returning to the U.S., participants shared with Freeman their thoughts regarding

the impact of the trip:

“When spending time in another country, you can quickly realize the difference between their community and your own. While working here these past few days I’ve gotten to get to know cultures I’d never expect to see and, at the same time, showing this community things we do in the States they wouldn’t think of. This helped us bond closer.” – Chloe Isbell, Bethel University student, Charlotte, TN

“Traveling widens your vision of yourself and the world, you gain new experiences, skills, friends, and lifelong memories. Serving people is a gift in itself. Not only are you helping people, but you know you did something that made a difference.” — Andrew Carpenter, Bethel University student, Savannah, TN

“I have learned that material items are less important than experiences. People want to be self-sufficient and want respect and dignity. These attributes are important in all cultures. It is important to learn from people of all walks of life. Everyone has something to teach and learn. I always learn more from those we try to help than they learn from us.” – LeAnne Moore, Dresden, TN

“It is important to meet and spend time with different types of people because they have a new outlook on life than we are used to. We learn through experience, so it is important to have experiences with other cultures to understand the world as a whole. The world is big and only experiencing small towns in the Southern USA is not enough to gain empathy for others in situations we haven’t seen.”

“This trip wasn’t to a glamorous resort or decadent cruise ship, but it was definitely the most beautiful trip I’ve ever been on. The people were so kind and full of praise despite the circumstances they are in, they gave me so much more than I could ever give.” — Violet Gillian, UTM student, Elmwood, TN

Paris Surgeon Ready to Take Lead with Global Citizens

PARIS, TN – Dr. Ray Compton’s medical knowledge and surgical skills have previously taken him to Tanzania, Ecuador, Mexico, and Iraq. But his latest trip to Honduras in early October had him in a dual role and one which will translate into return trips in the years ahead.

As co-leader of a 12-member group organized by Global Citizen Adventure Corps co-founder and Bethel University Global Studies Director Stacie Freeman, he helped lay a foundation for expanding the partnership with MDM Honduras, a nonprofit focused on a mountain community of approximately 3500 people in 15 villages.

Arriving on site for the clinic opening, a long-awaited dream-come-true of clinic founder Dr. Roxana Amador, Compton and fellow GCAC volunteers saw 63 patients in one day. Some walked an hour or more to be seen.

But Compton confesses that he didn’t walk away with the often-requested service testimonial ready to inspire awe in future travelers.

“We are simply offering care to the people who need it and doing what we can,” he said as he referenced the list of presenting ailments — high blood pressure, diabetes, sinus infections, and parasites. While the symptoms didn’t prove to be life-threatening, what Compton describes as the big three for greatest impact offered by partnering groups like MDM Honduras and GCAC – clean water, concrete floors, and access to medical care – will make a huge difference.

The Paris resident and Henry Medical Center physician is preparing to be an ongoing part of that impact.

In the two-room facility – boasting the much-needed concrete floors which are being added regularly to village homes to help fight against untreated infections that the dirt floors can infect further – Compton says the resident physician has what she needs. “It’s a step up from what most people are living in. It’s clean and well lit,” he reported.

After numerous trips where he has witnessed even greater obstacles to access for care, Compton says he is ready to trade in his co-leader role for that of leader of the return trips to Honduras for next year and following.

“I enjoy traveling and traveling with individuals who have very little travel experience and seeing through their eyes,” he said. “That is what will keep me working with the Bethel program. It does so much in expanding the world of those who participate. “People are people no matter where you go. People are the same. You can get injured in Memphis and you can get injured in Africa or Honduras. You can also be welcomed and warmly received in Memphis, just as you can in Africa or Honduras. “You can’t live by fear,” he concluded.

While he acknowledges that many who want a recounting of his travel experiences are often hoping for some inspirational takeaway, he says his motivation “is completely self-serving.”

“I get a charge out of going with these kids. There is something absolutely fun about playing all these ridiculous card games at 9 and 10 at night – after a long day,” he shared. “They’ve got games I’ve never heard of!”

Compton’s pragmatic and go-with-the-flow but get-the-job-done approach are exactly what’s needed as GCAC seeks to expand its offerings and its participant base in the years ahead, Freeman explained.

“We are thrilled that Ray has agreed to take the lead on return trips to Honduras,” she said. “He will be the guide medical students and professionals need to broaden their perspectives of healthcare and access to it.”

“Just as he was part of helping Dr. Amador realize her dream, he’s helping Bethel and GCAC as well. We know that giving students with financial need the opportunity to explore the world can be transformative for both them and their local communities. With his help, we are going to help make that happen again and again.”