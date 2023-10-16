Joe Prescott

1948 – 2023

Joe Arnold Prescott, 75, of Oakland Tennessee, left this world on October 12, 2023 surrounded by family at home. Born on May 17, 1948 in Halls, Tennessee, Joe was a true character who brought laughter and joy to all who knew him.

In the game of life, Joe was a much beloved husband, father, papaw and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Prescott, his son, Joe Prescott (Nikki), his daughter, Heidi Lirette (Chad) and his grandkids, Hannah, Cameron and Claire. Joe is also survived by his sister, Barbara Roark of Halls, TN and Jackie Prescott of Pall Mall, TN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Lois Sanders and Clarence Thomas Prescott, as well as his siblings, Polly Bivens, Narlene Riley, Reba Arwood, Shirley Brandon, Iva Dean Rook, Sandra Davis, Dwight Prescott, Tom “Buddy” Prescott, and Norris Prescott, all who have gathered for a heavenly reunion.

Joe proudly served in Air National Guard. He had a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from The University of Memphis and worked a fulfilling career with Deluxe Check Printers. Joe also worked in the information technology department at the Education Department at The University of Memphis before deciding to retire and enjoy the finer things in life.

Joe found joy in spending time with his wife, Mary, his grandkids, cheering on the Cubs baseball, embarking on daily trips to Walmart, and indulging in his favorite pastime of watching old shows of Amos and Andy and the Beverly Hillbillies. Joe was also a former member of VISTA (Americorps) and an avid runner with the Memphis Runners Track Club back in the day. He also enjoyed holding hands with his wife, reminiscing their life that brought them from Chicago to Tennessee, walking his dog Belle, and exploring life alongside his beloved family.

A celebration of Joe’s life will take place at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Visitation will begin at 12 noon followed by a service at 2 P.M. Burial services will take place in Halls Cemetery in Halls, Tennessee.

In honor of Joe, contributions can be made to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Assisting the family with funeral arrangements is Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center. They will ensure Joe’s next journey will be as memorable as the man himself.

We’ll remember Joe’s life filled with laughter, love, and a dash of mischief. Though he may be gone from our sight, his spirit will forever be in our hearts.

