Kaitlin Nichelson joined the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team in October 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

Born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee, Kaitlin is currently a student at Lane College, studying Mass Communications.

Kaitlin is inspired to use her creativity and her voice as a way to uplift others, and she’s excited to start her career in her hometown.

You can contact Kaitlin by email at knichelson@wbbjtv.com .