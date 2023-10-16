Lane College celebrating 2023 homecoming

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s homecoming at Lane College!

Activities got underway Monday evening on the campus as the school celebrated homecoming.

The evening was the annual Lane Homecoming Coronation as a new king and queen were announced.

The royal couple will represent Lane as part of this week’s celebration on campus.

Homecoming activities continue through the week, including the annual Lane College homecoming parade and football game set for Saturday.

