Mrs. Laura Amanda Rice, 88, died Friday, October 13, 2023, at her residence in Brownsville.

Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Brownsville on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 1:00 P. M. The interment will take place at Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. There will be a visitation on Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville and Friday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at First Baptist Church. Repast will be held after interment.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Earl M Rice. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Natalie Rice Conwell (Wesley) of Hoover, Alabama and Kimberly Rice Hicks (Kevin) of Jackson, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Ellis Morgan Conwell, Caleb Wesley Conwell, Laura Elizabeth Conwell, Kevin Earl Hicks and Kelsey Amanda Hicks; two sisters, Otha Pettigrew of Gary, Indiana and Edna Overall of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother Chester Maclin (Linda) of Gary, Indiana and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family members.

Mrs. Rice was a dedicated educator and master teacher serving the community for almost 40 years. She was committed to inspiring and supporting future generations of educators.

In place of flowers, please consider honoring Mrs. Rice’s legacy in support of future teachers by contributing to her alma mater’s (Lane College) future teachers program using the link listed below:

www.lanecollege.edu/alumni/ lane-inspiring-future-teachers

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472