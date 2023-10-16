National Teen Driver Safety Week to emphasize importance of responsible driving

JACKSON, Tenn. – Traffic crashes are a leading cause of death for teenagers.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 15 through October 21.

The National Road Safety Foundation uses the week to emphasize the importance of teenagers being responsible behind the wheel.

“This week parents are encouraged to speak with their teen drivers about safe driving, responsible decisions, and to overall just make sure that they’re doing what they’re supposed to do while they’re behind the wheel,” said Michelle Anderson, the Director of Operations for NRSF.

Teen fatalities rose as much as 20 percent in some states last year.

“That has to do a lot with the fact that teen drivers are just inexperienced and they don’t know how to make proper decisions behind the wheel because they don’t always know what the laws are in their state,” Anderson said.

Among key issues that deserve parental discussion include distracted driving.

“Often when we hear distracted driving we think of texting or speaking on the phone. But in fact, especially with the new modeled cars, your vehicle itself can be a distraction if you’re not familiarized with some of the gadgets in your vehicle,” Anderson said.

Surveys show that teens whose parents have discussions on safe driving behavior are typically engaged in less risky driving habits and were involved in fewer crashes.

“We always encourage parents to please, please, please be a good role model. What you do behind the wheel is more than likely what your teen driver will do behind the wheel,” Anderson said.

Although this week is dedicated to teen driver safety, it is important to talk and practice safe driving every day.

Find more local news here.