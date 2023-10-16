New UTM chancellor speaks to Old Hickory Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Old Hickory Rotary Club invited the new chancellor for the University of Tennessee at Martin.







Yancy Freeman is from West Tennessee and is a first generation college student whose goal is to highlight inclusion on the UTM campus.

During this meeting, Freeman was able to share what makes higher education so special and his goals for the university.

Some goals are to renovate some buildings on campus, capitol projects for the campus, and the experience for those that attend.

“We are at about 7,000 students now. I am hoping and trudging towards getting to 10,000 students. Not hoping, we are going to get there. So headed towards 10,000 students, but of course not next year, but the next seven years,” Freeman said.

This week is also homecoming for UTM, and Freeman is looking forward to the homecoming events with his students.

