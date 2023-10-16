‘Rally for Recovery’ to be held October 21

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. – A free community event will bring awareness to an important cause with the help of a special guest.

The “Rally for Recovery” will be held at the National Guard Armory in Huntingdon on Saturday, October 21.

Along with a Drug Take Back event, the rally will feature addiction prevention, treatment and recovery resources, with inflatables for kids and food trucks also on-site.

Former WWE superstar Buff Bagwell has been announced as the main speaker.

The event will also feature proclamations by Mayor Joseph Butler and District 79 state Rep. Brock Martin.

The event, which has no cost to attend, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The armory is located at 400 Mustang Drive in Huntingdon.

“With this event, we hope to increase the understanding of substance use and mental health challenges and also encourage others to achieve their recovery,” said Madelyn Ross, the Treatment and Recovery Coordinator for the West Tennessee Addiction Network.

Come join this community event for an inspiring time of education, good food, and a festive atmosphere!

