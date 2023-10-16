Mr. Willie B. “Bill” Jones, 74, died Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at First Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Wesley Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Friday, October 20, 2023, from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville and Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at First Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472