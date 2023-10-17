Cool Tonight, Nice Wednesday, Rain Chances Back on Thursday

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

It was a cold morning across West Tennessee and we fell down to 37° in Jackson around sunrise. We will be chilly again tonight but warmer than last night. Wednesday will be a great day but a cold front is on the way Thursday and will bring some light showers and maybe a weak afternoon storm or two. We are not expecting much rain but it is our best shot in the forecast. Catch the latest details on Thursday’s front and a in depth look at your weekend forecast, coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures were quite chilly as we kicked off our Tuesday with most of us starting out below 40°. The winds will shifted from the north to the west and that helped us warm back up to around 70° in the afternoon. We saw mostly sunny skies but some clouds stuck around again east of Jackson most of the day. Tuesday night lows will be a bit chilly and fall down to the mid 40s overnight. We are not expecting any chances for rain on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the work week with highs reaching the mid 70s. We are also expecting mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. The winds are forecast to come out of the southwest on Wednesday and we are not expecting any rain showers. The next system will get closer Wednesday night and we cannot rule out a few light showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Wednesday night lows will drop to the mid 50s due to the increasing clouds and the higher dew points from the southerly winds.

THURSDAY:

The next front will pass through on Thursday. The timing of the front appears to be in the afternoon but the front looks to be close enough for some shower chances early in the day on Thursday. We could encounter some weak storms in the afternoon or evening depending on the timing of the front but we are not expecting severe weather to be an issue with this front either. Chances for rain on Thursday sits at 40% as of now. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 70s before the front passes by. It will be a bit breezy as well as the front moves through with the winds changing from the southwest to the northwest behind the front. There could be a few lingering showers overnight with Thursday night lows falling down to the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

We are expecting the shower chances to move out early Friday morning and some clouds will likely stick around for the first half of the day. It will be a little cooler on Friday with highs reaching up to around 70° but Thursday’s front doesn’t look like it is going to bring a major cool down our way. The winds will come out of the northwest on Friday and it will be a bit breezy at times as the system moves out to the east of Tennessee. Chances for rain Friday morning is around 30%.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather looks like it is going to be quite nice this weekend. We should see sunny to mostly sunny skies and rain showers are not in the forecast at this time. Highs this weekend will make it up to the low 70s and morning lows will start out around 50°. There doesn’t appear to be any frost in the forecast as we could make it closer to Halloween before we see our first frost in West Tennessee for most of us. The winds will start out of the northwest this weekend before transitioning to the west and then to southwest by the end of the weekend. We could start to warm back up as we get going into next week.

West Tennessee really needs the rain as we have been extremely dry the last 7 weeks. Jackson has only recorded 1/6″ of the rain we usually get for the first half of October and are now over 2″ below on the yearly average!

FINAL THOUGHT:

We should be dry most of the week in West Tennessee but will pick up a decent shot from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A cold front will come crashing through again Thursday and looks to bring some rain showers with it and potentially a few weak storms. Above average weather will also stick around for the entire forecast with no frost in site. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season as we are watching a potential storm in the southern Atlantic. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13