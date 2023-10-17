Residents invited to Cemetery Walk in west Madison County

DENMARK, Tenn. — Residents are being invited to a historic cemetery for an upcoming event that serves as an important fundraiser.

On Sunday, October 22, a cemetery walk will be held at the Denmark Presbyterian Cemetery in west Madison County.

Presenters will greet guests in period dress “to tell of a time and place of days gone by.”

The event is a fundraiser for the Big Black Creek Historical Society, for upkeep of church properties and cemeteries in the area.

Attendees are asked to park at the church, located at 2799 Denmark Jackson Road in Denmark, and from there you’ll be transported by wagon to the cemetery.

Admission is $10 per adult, $5 for children, and kids under five get in free.

The cemetery walk will take place from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Elizabeth Johnson at (731) 267-0388.

