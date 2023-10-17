Senior Expo held in Savannah

JACKSON, Tenn. – A Senior Expo was held for local citizens Monday morning.







Hardin County Health Council and Community partners sponsored a Senior Expo in Savannah.

The event took place at Savannah Church of Christ from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There were more than 30 vendors present.

Attendees were able to compete for door prizes and also gather for fellowship and fun.

The first 200 senior adults received free lunch.

“This is just one way that they can fellowship with their senior friends and also find out about what’s going on in the community,” Virginia Haynes, a Member of the Hardin County Health Council.

Their mission for this year’s Senior Expo was to live life to the fullest, in body, mind, and spirit.

