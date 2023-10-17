Students perform ‘Phantom of the Music Room’ at Jackson school

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school’s musical brings out the spirit of the upcoming Halloween season.















Jackson Christian School’s 4th and 5th graders presented their musical “Phantom of the Music Room.”

The story tells of students and the strange and eerie sounds they hear coming from the school’s music room and the ultimate discovery of who and what are making those sounds.

The show was performed before a packed house in the school’s cafetorium.

Find more local news here.