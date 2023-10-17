Union University Main Stage to present ‘Macbeth’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A William Shakespeare classic will be brought to life on a Hub City stage.

Union University Main Stage will present “Macbeth” from Thursday, November 2 through Sunday, November 5.

The show will be held at the W.D. Powell Theatre on Union’s campus, located at 1050 Union University Drive.

Showtimes will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2:30 p.m. show on Sunday.

Tickets are available now, and the community is invited to enjoy the performances made possible by students’ hard work.

