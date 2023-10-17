Waste Collection Day to be held October 28

JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson’s Waste Collection Day enables residents to dispose of harmful wastes and to recycle the correct way.

Residents in the Hub City can help protect the environment by disposing hazardous wastes and recycling items from their homes the proper way next weekend.

The household Hazardous Waste Collection Day will be Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 164 Conalco Drive.

This day gives residents a free way to get rid of harmful items that are toxic to our environment.

“Hazardous wastes can be fertilizers, pesticides, oil based paints, or anything that you, any chemicals that you use around your home. We are also taking prescription medicine, and then also electronics and cardboard recycling and document shredding,” said Wendy Braxter-Rhyne, the Stormwater Program Manager.

Many of these wastes will harm the environment if thrown into the regular trash.

“It helps the environment because it protects our regular trash, our landfills, and our stormwater system. It keeps pollutants out of those and it protects our workers with the regular trash,” Braxter-Rhyne said.

This event is sponsored by City of Jackson Stormwater Management, the health department, Omega Recycling, Direct Shred, 26th Drug Task Force, and the Jackson Fire Department.

The waste disposal costs are paid for by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Collection Day will include household hazardous waste and oil-based paint collection, electronic waste recycling, document shredding, prescription medication drop-offs, and cardboard, smoke detector and fire extinguisher recycling. Items not accepted are latex paint, televisions, microwaves, and large appliances.

For more information and a complete list of what to bring, visit stormwater.jacksontn.gov or call 731-425-8217.

