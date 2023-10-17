Meet Youngin’

Hey there, potential bestie! I’m Youngin, the dynamo with a heart full of energy and a belly ready for treats!

I’ve mastered the art of sitting for treats – just give the command, and I’ll charm you with my manners.

Food is my love language; I’m seriously motivated by those tasty treats.

Playful and full of zest, I’ve got energy to spare and can’t wait to turn every day into an adventure.

Curiosity is my middle name; I’m always eager to explore and discover new things.

Fun fact: I was picked up as a stray, but now I’m ready to trade the streets for a cozy spot in your heart.

If you’re up for a playful, energetic sidekick, swipe right on Youngin!

To adopt or get more information about available pups, give Jackson Madison County Rabies Control a call at 731-668-4211.