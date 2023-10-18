75th City Tennis Tournament, to continue to Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. – The 75th annual City Tennis Tournament has begun in the City of Jackson!

Play got underway Wednesday evening at the Jackson Tennis Center in north Jackson with doubles, mixed doubles, and singles.

Organizers of the event say those who participate in the tournament really enjoy the game, which has an added benefit.

“Tennis is a sport for life. And that’s the thing about it, is people of all ages, different levels, but it’s just good exercise,” said Linda Swope, the Event Coordinator for the 75th City Tennis Tournament. “I enjoy tennis, needless to say.”

The finals are set for Saturday morning.

Find more local news here.