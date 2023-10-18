Caleb Rashad Riley

Mr. Riley died Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation will be Monday, October 23, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Riley will lie-in-state Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Greater Bethel AME Church from 12:00 PM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.