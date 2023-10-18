Date set for next Tennessee River Jam

From the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce:

Paris, TN – October 19, 2023 – The Tennessee River Jam is excited to announce its highly anticipated return for 2024, featuring an electrifying lineup headlined by country legends Little Texas and renowned rock band Sister Hazel.

This year’s main event will be a free concert featuring Little Texas, Sister Hazel, and local acts held downtown on June 1, 2024. Venues in the area are invited to continue to be part of Tennessee River Jam with additional concerts throughout the weekend, contributing to the overall experience.

“The decision to move the main concert to downtown was made with careful consideration of budgeting constraints and logistical challenges, but keeping in mind an overall commitment to providing a top-quality experience for concert-goers and maintenance of the Tennessee River Jam brand,” said Rachel Steedly, interim director of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

Little Texas is a country powerhouse known for chart-tipping hits like, “What Might Have Been” and “God Blessed Texas. Sister Hazel appeals to multiple generations of rock fans with melodic hits like, “All for You” and “Champagne High,” and is a response to repeated requests for diversifying the genres of music presented during Tennessee River Jam.

Steedly expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming Tennessee River Jam: “The Tennessee River Jam has always been a highlight on our community's calendar, and we’re excited to bring it back in 2024 with such fantastic headliners. We appreciate the continued support of Trolinger’s as our presenting sponsor, which allows us to create memorable experiences for our community. While changes have been made this year, the spirit of unity and celebration remain unchanged. We can't wait to see familiar faces and new friends at this year.”

The Chamber of Commerce encourages community members to stay tuned for more details and updates on additional artists and local venues joining the Tennessee River Jam this year.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn more about the Tennessee River Jam, please contact: The Chamber of Commerce, 731-642-3431.