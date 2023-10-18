Henderson Hee Haw Hootenanny returns this weekend

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A cast of local personalities join for the return of a yearly tradition in one community.

The Henderson Hee Haw Hootenanny will be held Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21.

The performances bring a night full of laughs, excitement and live music to Williams Auditorium in Henderson.

The Hee Haw Hootenanny is presented by the Henderson/Chester County Chamber of Commerce, and this year’s show is sponsored by First Bank.

Doors open at 6 p.m. each night, followed by a preshow at 6:30, and the full show begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at this link.

Williams Auditorium is located at 634 East Main Street in Henderson.

For more news in the Henderson area, click here.