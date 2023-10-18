Jackson Hidden Tracks’ Merch Day makes its return

From Visit Jackson, TN:

[Jackson, Tenn., October 18, 2023] — Jackson Hidden Tracks is thrilled to announce the return of Merch Day on November 10th, 2023.

On Merch Day 2023, we once again encourage the community to show their love for local musicians by making a purchase from them.

“One of the most impactful ways for our community to rally behind local musicians is by investing in their merchandise. By doing so, we not only provide financial support to our talented community but also proudly showcase our love for their music in public.” says Lori Nunnery, Visit Jackson CEO.

Jackson Hidden Tracks will provide a comprehensive list of local artists with merchandise available. You can find this list at JacksonHiddenTracks.com. Additionally, if you’d like to further support your favorite musicians, you can leave a virtual tip for them through online payment services such as Venmo or CashApp.

If you are an artist or member of a band who would like to be included in the list, please fill out the form at jacksonhiddentracks.com/merch- day/. This is your chance to gain connection with your community through your music and merchandise.

Jackson Hidden Tracks is an initiative of Visit Jackson, Tennessee, created to identify the local music scene. For more information about Jackson Hidden Tracks, please visit JacksonHiddenTracks.com.