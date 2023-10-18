Jackson State campus in Lexington receives their new president

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – Wednesday morning brought donuts, smiles and conversations as students and faculty received a special visit at a Jackson State campus.

Jackson State Community College in Lexington recently welcomed Dr. Carol Rothstein as their new president.

And now she is touring campuses and getting to know the people that have called this campus home.

Her goal with these meet and greets includes building relationships with the communities, faculty and students.

“One of the things that have really surprised me, but also touches my heart, is how deeply connected Jackson State is throughout the community,” Rothstein said.

She also shared she is excited to continue to build on the legacy, and she is planning to visit the Gibson County campus next.

