Madison County kids get the chance to play tennis like the pros

JACKSON, Tenn. – The University School of Jackson held a Kids Day for students in Jackson.









USJ is hosting the 2023 John H. Weston Jr. Foundation USTA Women’s Pro Open this week.

To celebrate, they wanted to give a few students from Madison County a chance to play like professionals.

“It’s the first of its kind. We are excited to have it hosted here at USJ. We are here with some amazing youth from the City of Jackson, and we’re just excited to be able to teach and give them an opportunity to learn the game of tennis,” said Liz Dixson, President of the John H. Weston Jr. Foundation.

The USTA Women’s Pro Tournaments will be held all throughout the rest of week, with the semifinals being held on Saturday and the final held on Sunday.

