Madison County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about resurfacing scam calls

PRESS RELEASE VIA JEFF WALL, MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

Madison County, TN – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has recently become aware of a resurgence of scam calls targeting residents within Madison County. These deceptive calls

often display a spoofed telephone number falsely associated with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

In these fraudulent calls, scammers impersonate officers from MCSO and falsely inform the recipient that they have failed to appear for jury duty in one of our local courts. Subsequently, the victim is directed to follow specific instructions for making a payment, which can amount to as much as $1500.00 or more. The scammer claims this payment is necessary for the victim to schedule a Zoom call with a judge, apparently to address the alleged court matter.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This is a SCAM!

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to convey that we will NEVER initiate such calls or demand any form of payment over the phone. Moreover, any website provided by the scammer for online payments is a fraudulent attempt and should not be used or accessed.

If you should receive a call of this nature, we urge you to immediately contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 731-423-6000 to report the incident immediately.

We kindly request you to help spread this important information among your family and friends to ensure everyone is aware of this ongoing scam and does not become a victim.

