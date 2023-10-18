Master Control Operator

Jackson Telecasters, Inc., licensee of Station WBBJ, Jackson, TN, requests your assistance in identifying and locating individuals who may interested in the following job positions now available with our company,

Position: Full Time Master Control Operator

Primary Duties Include, but are not limited to:

– Set up and record programming from satellite, servers & production.

– Ingest commercials & programming for on-air from servers.

– Monitor & maintain video & audio from HD programs.

– Maintain the program log, enter the correct air times of commercials, program start times & compare the log to the current days playlist.

– Monitor and record levels for Hi-definition transmitters as required by FCC..

– Receive, log & air EAS tests and alerts as required by the FCC.

– Air weather crawls and warning tones as required by the FCC.

Secondary duties include, but are not limited to:

-News and studio program and recording support.

-Camera video control and operation.

-Recordings for other departments as requested.

-Maintain a clean & organized working environment.

E-mail resumes to jpruitt@wbbjtv.com or mail your resume to:

WBBJ-TV/DT

Operations Supervisor

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

All qualified applicants should apply by 11/18/2024. At this time, we anticipate that hiring decisions will be made on or about 11/18/2024.

No phone calls please

Jackson Telecasters, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.