October marked as National Bullying Prevention Month

JACKSON, Tenn. – October is National Bullying Prevention Month.

Bullying is an ongoing issue. In fact, one out of every five students reports being bullied.

To identify signs of bullying, look for abnormal behavior like mood changes, different eating habits, and aggression.

Monitoring online activity is also important since bullying happens both in person and online.

Make sure your child has someone to report to whether that’s a school administrator or sibling.

Each child is different, so online school is also an option for those who don’t thrive in a brick and mortar school.

“The end of the day, ‘Hey. How was your day?’ You know, “How’s things going?’ And once you open that doorway for your kids and you, and you make sure you have that good relationship and that solid foundation, then they’re more willing to open up to you and just really be a safe place for them. And then know, and let them know, that if they are being bullied, it’s not their fault,” said Alyssa Draper, a fourth grade teacher at the Tennessee Connections Academy.

Parents can also encourage kids to reach out to other children who may be struggling, building empathy from a young age.

