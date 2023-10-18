Rain Shower Back Tonight, Few Storms on Thursday

Our best chance for rain in the forecast will show up overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Expect a 1/10″ to 1/4″ of rain in the morning. A few late afternoon storms may develop, most likely east of Jackson and will not be severe. Nice weather looks to return for Friday Night Football. Catch the latest on the timing of the rain showers and your full weekend hour by hour breakdown coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday was the nicest day of the work week with highs reaching the mid 70s. We are also saw mostly sunny skies in the afternoon but more clouds will move in this evening. The winds came out of the southwest on Wednesday and we are not expecting any rain showers this evening, some will look to return overnight. The next system will get closer Wednesday night and will pass through on Thursday. Wednesday night lows will drop to the mid 50s due to the increasing clouds and the higher dew points from the southerly winds that will be a bit breezy at times.

THURSDAY:

The next front will pass through on Thursday. The timing of the front appears to be in the afternoon but the front looks to be close enough for some shower chances early in the day on Thursday. We could encounter some weak storms in the afternoon or evening depending on the timing of the front but we are not expecting severe weather to be an issue with this front either. The best chance for those weak storms will be east of Jackson. Chances for rain on Thursday sits at 40% as of now. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 70s before the front passes by. It will be a bit breezy as well as the front moves through with the winds changing from the southwest to the northwest behind the front. There could be a few lingering showers overnight with Thursday night lows falling down to the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

We are expecting the shower chances to move out early Friday morning and some clouds will likely stick around for the first half of the day. It will be a little cooler on Friday with highs reaching up to the mid 70s but Thursday’s front doesn’t look like it is going to bring a major cool down our way. The winds will come out of the northwest on Friday and it will be a bit breezy at times as the system moves out to the east of Tennessee. Chances for rain Friday morning before sunrise is 10% but we should be dry most of the day.

THE WEEKEND:

The weather looks like it is going to be quite nice this weekend. We should see sunny to mostly sunny skies and rain showers are not in the forecast at this time. Highs this weekend will make it up to the mid 70s and morning lows will start out around 50°. There doesn’t appear to be any frost in the forecast as we could make it closer to Halloween before we see our first frost in West Tennessee for most of us. The winds will start out of the northwest this weekend before transitioning to the west and then to southwest by the end of the weekend. We could start to warm back up as we get going into next week. It will be a little cooler on Sunday than Saturday but it looks like it is going to be a great weekend.

West Tennessee really needs the rain as we have been extremely dry the last 7 weeks. Jackson has only recorded 1/6″ of the rain we usually get for the first half of October and are now over 2″ below on the yearly average!

NEXT WEEK:

Next week looks like it is going to be a warm week for all of West Tennessee. Highs will start in the low to mid 70s before warming up to the mid to upper 70s during the middle of the week. Morning lows will start in the upper 40s on Monday but warm to the upper 50s Tuesday night. We will start the week with mostly sunny skies but clouds will look to increase some as the week goes on. The winds will come out of the east on Monday, southeast on Tuesday and back to the south of Wednesday. Rain chances will look to return towards the back half of the work week and might stick around for the following weekend as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We should pick up a decent shot from some rain activity from Wednesday night through Friday morning. A cold front will come crashing through again Thursday and looks to bring some rain showers with it and potentially a few weak storms. Above average weather will also stick around for the entire forecast with no frost in site. The tropics look to be relatively quiet but we are not quite done yet with hurricane season as we are watching a tropical storm Tammy in the southern Atlantic. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

