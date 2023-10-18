Search continues for woman missing out of Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A search is underway for a local woman who’s been missing since Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a “be on the lookout” for Dana Davis.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Davis was last seen at the 600 block of Cobb Crossing Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 15.

Davis is described as a 52-year-old white female, approximately 5’6″ and 136 lbs.

According to Sheriff Billy Garrett, it’s believed she left the area on foot, and she may have been picked up by someone or became disoriented and lost, as she was having mental health problems at the time of her disappearance.

Sheriff Garrett says she may also use the last name “Loud.” Sheriff Garrett says deputies will be increasing patrol in the area she was last seen.

If anyone has information on Davis’s whereabouts, contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 772-2412.

