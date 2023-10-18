Several universities present the latest data on school shootings

JACKSON, Tenn. – Experts from several universities presented the latest data on US school shootings and why they may happen.

Dozens of school shootings take place in the country each year—not only taking a tragic toll on those directly harmed, but also affecting students at schools everywhere that are preparing for these intensely traumatizing events.

Expert panelists presented the latest data on US school shootings, including community risk factors, youth access to firearms, and the recent uptick in school-shooting incidences.

“When you ask someone what is the solution to gun violence, they maybe think of a specific policy, maybe something related to law enforcement, and I just think that that narrative has to be expanded and flipped a little bit. What constitutes school gun violence prevents is so much bigger than just one or two sets of policies,” said Sonali Rajan, EDD, MS, with Columbia University.

Experts also discussed strategies schools are using to reduce or prevent shootings, such as student mental health and learning outside of school.

Over 72% of shooters had at least one reported adverse childhood experience, also known as ACE. And 60% reported being bullied in-person or online.

“What happens is when a child experiences an ACE and there’s no intervention, no meaningful support, no thoughtful intervention in the aftermath of that experience. That ACE literally impacts a child’s brain and their neurodevelopment,” Rajan said.

Experts say there is no one solution to preventing school violence. According to evidence-based search, the problem does not start solely with an individual, but their social interactions within the school and in the community.

“And I always say, you know what would be really helpful is to have this conversation before the next shooting and doing a really in depth story so that people can learn what to do in their schools, what parents can expect or ask of their educators and ask of their school districts, and ask of their policy makers in their state,” said Marc Zimmerman, with the University of Michigan.

Comprehensive strategies are required to prevent school shootings.

The good news is there are proven strategies and approaches ready to be implemented by schools and communities.

